Former Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta is seemingly beginning to come under some scrutiny at Sevilla. Orta has been only been with the Spanish side since last summer, landing the job in the wake of his exit from Elland Road last season and he is still trying to make his mark in Andalucia after leading the club through just two transfer windows.

However, it seems there are fears that Orta could be about to make the same mistakes he made at Leeds as he prepares for what could be a challenging summer. That's according to a report from Vamos Mi Sevilla, who insist Sevilla are facing up to the possibility economic crisis without European football next season.

The club are currently 14th in La Liga and with 10 games to go, they are 15 points behind sixth place Real Sociedad, who occupy the final European football qualification spot at this moment in time, and just six points above the relegation zone. Such a poor campaign will have financial repercussions moving forward and the club will be forced to cut their cloth accordingly.

It seems there are concerns about whether Orta is the right man to lead them through a period of austerity, though, after seeing what the Spaniard did at Leeds. Orta was heavily criticised towards the end of his spell in England with some questioning the signings made and their suitability to a Premier League relegation battle.

Andrea Radrizzani raised the same issue in an interview with Sky Sports News back in July, insisting Leeds needed to sign more experienced players if they were to avoid falling into the Championship as he appeared to place a lot of the blame firmly in Orta's lap. That interview has been mentioned by journalists on Spanish TV in recent days with a nod to the January window in which Sevilla placed a focus on recruiting younger talent.

The fear is that Sevilla are starting to see to the same strategy unfold, with their best, most valuable stars set to be sold and replaced by younger players who lack the experience needed to cope with poor results, with a disregard for the nous and knowhow that an older head can bring.