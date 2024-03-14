Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United will have the opportunity to move to the top of the Championship table when they take on Millwall at Elland Road this weekend. The Whites currently sit three points behind league leaders Leicester City but with the Foxes in FA Cup action on Sunday, Leeds know a win by a two-goal margin will be enough to hit the summit.

That will be the target for Daniel Farke and his side and they'll be beginning to step up preparations for kick-off against the Lions. Ahead of that fixture, we take a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Poveda battle

Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday look set to do battle once more this summer as they strive to sign Ian Poveda on a free transfer. That's according to Teamtalk, who claim the winger will be released in the summer when his contract with Leeds United comes to an end.

Poveda is currently on loan at Hillsborough and he has caught the eye with his performances in blue and white. But, Birmingham were also keen on signing him when he was made available on a loan in the January transfer window and they may well be set to reignite their interest when his contract with the Whites comes to an end.

Wednesday boss Dany Rohl has already outlined his desire to bag Poveda permanently and should they stay in the Championship, they will more than likely be the favourites to do just that. However, if the report is to be believed, Birmingham may be keen to turn the Colombia international's head by offering him a more lucrative deal.

Leeds linked with Batshuayi

Leeds United still have plenty to do in the battle for promotion to the Premier League, but they're already being linked with a host of targets should they go up. Michy Batshuayi is the latest man Leeds are rumoured to be interested in, with Turkish outlet Aksam drawing that link.

The former Chelsea striker is currently plying his trade with Fenerbahce, where he has been used as an impact sub for most of the season, bagging 20 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions. His contract runs out at the end of the season, though, and providing Fenerbahce don't activate their option for a further year, he would be available on a free transfer.