Ex-Leeds United boss questions international place for his own Elland Road signing

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has questioned whether Tyler Adams should be involved in this month's United States squad. Adams was called up by Gregg Berhalter this week to represent the US in next week's Concacaf Nations League semi-final against Jamaica despite his injury struggles over the last 12 months.

Since injuring his hamstring in March last year during his time at Leeds, Adams has made just two competitive appearances, both in the colours of new club Bournemouth, amounting to a total of 39 minutes. His latest outing came on Wednesday night as he stepped off the bench to make his long-awaited Premier League debut for the Cherries against Luton Town at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking about his decision to select Adams, who hasn't featured for his country since the 2022 World Cup, Berhalter explained that Bournemouth's medical team have given the American the green light to play up to 45 minutes for the Stars and Stripes as they look to retain their Nations League crown. Marsch, though, doesn't believe Adams is worth risking at this stage of his recovery.

"I don't know if there's a person on the earth that believes in Tyler Adams more than I do," Marsch told the 'Call it What You Want' podcast.

"But I don't know that there's a lot to gain. Obviously I know he's an important figure in the national team. He's been out of competitive matches for I think almost a full year. I just think there's a lot more to lose in this situation than there is to gain."

Of course, Marsch knows Adams extremely well having worked with him at New York Red Bulls and RB Leipzig before spending a reported £20m in 2022 to bring him to Leeds, where he largely impressed in the centre of midfield. The pair spent just over a half a season together at Elland Road with Marsch being dismissed in February 2023, six months before Adams brought his time with the Whites to an end by joining Premier League outfit Bournemouth.