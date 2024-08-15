Leeds United 'interested' in transfer swoop for reported Nottingham Forest target

Leeds boss Daniel Farke. | Getty Images

Leeds United have the chance to bolster their ranks over the next couple of weeks

Leeds United are ‘interested’ in a move for SC Freiburg defender Bruno Ogbus this summer, according to Football Insider. The report suggests the Whites are keen on luring the youngster over to England before the end of the transfer window but his current club would like to keep hold of him if they can.

Ogbus, who is 18-years-old, is under contract until June 2026 meaning the Bundesliga outfit are under no pressure to sell him right now unless an offer that they can’t refuse comes in for his signature. His main position is centre-back but he can operate at full-back as well if needed.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up

Leeds could see him as one for the future at Elland Road and someone who could have a bright future down the line in West Yorkshire. However, they would need fork out money in order to try and tempt Freiburg into cashing in.

The Switzerland youth international started his career in the academy at Grasshoppers and rose up through their ranks before switching to Germany in 2022. He is yet to make a senior appearance at Europa-Park Stadion.

Ogbus has played nine times for Freiburg’s B team in the 3.Liga though, which is the third tier of German football. They were relegated last season though after finishing bottom of the table and are now in the Regionalliga Südwest.

He has been promoted into the first-team set-up by head coach Julian Schuster for pre-season though which suggests he is part of their plans. The prospect has featured in friendlies against SCR Altach, RC Strasbourg and SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

Leeds aren’t the only team who have been linked over recent times. Sky Sports Germany reporter Dennis Bayer has suggested on X that Nottingham Forest are also admirers. He posted last week: “Update: #Leeds and #Nottingham are also monitoring the development of Bruno Ogbus. Freiburg wants to keep the defender in any case @SkySportDE.”

Liam Cooper’s contract expired at the end of June meaning the Whites have a vacancy to fill in the heart of defence. Due to his tender age though, it is unlikely that Ogbus would be signed to immediately break into the starting XI.

Daniel Farke’s side drew 3-3 at home to Portsmouth on the opening day and will be disappointed to have let in three goals. They could do with another signing at the back to help bolster that department.

Leeds will be keen to pick up their first league win away at West Brom this weekend. In the meantime, they face fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup in a tie that could give them a chance to freshen up their ranks and make some selection changes.