Daniel Farke’s promotion-chasing Whites headed for Friday night’s massive penultimate fixture of the season at Queens Park Rangers sat in the division’s second automatic promotion place, knowing that a victory would open up a four-point gap back to third-placed Ipswich Town.

Even in the event of a victory, Ipswich would have still had their automatic promotion destiny in their own hands by virtue of their games in hand which now present themselves at Hull City tonight and away at Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

But those fixtures have now presented Ipswich with the chance to seal promotion before the final day of the season following an awful 4-0 reverse for Leeds at QPR. United’s heaviest defeat of the season has left Daniel Farke’s side just one point ahead of Ipswich but having played two games more, Ipswich now able to pull an unassailable five points clear of United if winning their next two games.

Friday’s outcome also secured promotion for leaders Leicester City who can no longer be caught by Leeds, meaning the title race is now a two-team shoot-out between the Foxes and Tractor Boys. Leicester are five points ahead of Ipswich but having played one game more.