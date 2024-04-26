Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds' result in the capital on Friday night was enough to see rivals Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League, but United's own hopes of an immediate return to the top flight were dented quite considerably by their poorest display of the season.

Farke's side were without experienced forward Bamford in the matchday squad, despite the 30-year-old having travelled to West London, due to a bruised knee sustained in the 4-3 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night. Farke explained the striker had been unable to train with the rest of the squad on Thursday and would ordinarily have been left out of the travelling party entirely due to this, however the manager decided to give Bamford every chance to prove his fitness.

Ultimately, it was not to be and Leeds' back-up option Piroe was selected in the centre-forward position, but managed to have little material effect on the game, which Leeds subsequently lost.

The Dutchman has come in for criticism this season when starting in the No. 9 role, perceived by many in the fanbase as ill-fitting for the style of play Farke prefers. Leeds' boss came to Piroe's defence in the post-match press conference at Loftus Road, insisting it was not one player's fault that United had fallen to defeat.

"Of course he can play No. 9, he has played it before for Swansea, scored 19 goals and the season before 22 goals and is right now on 12 for us. It's a reason why I loved to, in the last month to have Patrick on the bench. I would definitely prefer to have him available for this game but Joel was the natural replacement.

"I don't like to speak that with Patrick Bamford we would have won. In the first 20 minutes we didn't show enough resilience and investment, we didn't win any duels in midfield, and even in the goalkeeper position could have done better. No need to point to just Joel Piroe, he was unlucky that he comes in, he was definitely not the reason. Due to the quick turnaround and the situation, he's [Bamford] got a bruise that is still a bit swollen. Probably in two or three days he would be ready to go again."

Meanwhile, Farke says he broke from protocol to select Bamford in his travelling group: "We travelled even with one player more and did a little training session this morning, treated him this morning and over the day but it was not possible because it was too painful and he couldn't sprint and then also makes no sense.

"Also sometimes we were quite quick four days ago before we played Middlesbrough, everyone wants to send Patrick Bamford into, whatever, retirement and then right now he's our only hope in order to win games. I think in both directions we shouldn't be too much over the line," the manager added.