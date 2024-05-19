Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United thumped Norwich City 4-0 on Thursday and could now be in the market for one of their best players.

Leeds United are among four teams to have been linked with a summer move for Norwich City striker Josh Sargent, with Daniel Farke thought to be keen on reuniting with his former player after knocking his side out of the Championship play-offs.

Sargent has enjoyed an excellent campaign leading the line for Norwich, with 16 goals and two assists helping his side climb into the play-off places with an exciting brand of football. That those numbers came in just 28 appearances during an injury-hit campaign makes it all the more impressive and that form has caught the eye of potential suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunday Mirror names Leeds as a potential destination for the American this summer, should he look to leave Carrow Road. Premier League trio Bournemouth, Brentford and Fulham are also named as interested parties, with the report suggesting Sargent will look to make the move up to the top-flight.

Farke is thought to be leading the potential push for Sargent, which will only stand any chance of progressing if Leeds win promotion to the Premier League. The 24-year-old signed a five-year contract last summer and so any attempt to lure him away from Norfolk will take a considerable offer, with Norwich keen to make profit on the £8million they spent on him back in 2021.

That arrival came during Farke’s final summer at Norwich, with the German eventually sacked a few months later with his side struggling and on course for another relegation. There is a feeling Farke would be open to a reunion that could give him more of a chance to work with the in-form forward.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sargent’s hope of promotion with Norwich was crushed on an incredible night at Elland Road on Thursday, with Leeds producing one of their finest performances of the season to take the second-leg 4-0. Farke’s side battled hard to draw 0-0 at Carrow Road and blew their visitors away with first-half goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter all but ending the contest before half-time.

Sargent actually had a huge chance to potentially change the course of the game mid-way through the first-half, a point in which Leeds were 2-0 up. A rare mistake from Ethan Ampadu saw the Canaries forward race through on goal but a delicate chipped effort was brilliantly clawed away by Illan Meslier - it would be easy to predict how nerves would have grown inside Elland Road, had that chance been taken.

Crysencio Summerville eventually netted the fourth and final goal in the second-half, and a rampant Leeds side could feasibly have had six or seven. Farke’s men now go into the play-off final meeting with Southampton off the back of an outstanding performance in hope that this summer will be about strengthening for the Premier League, rather than preparing for another year in the Championship.