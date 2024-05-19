'Our life' - Illan Meslier hails perfect Leeds United play-off final boost with strong Whites vow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Illan Meslier has hailed a perfect Leeds United play-off final boost with a strong Whites vow ahead of the Wembley showdown against Southampton.

Leeds approached Thursday night’s play-offs semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City with the tie in the balance after Sunday’s first leg goalless draw at Carrow Road but the Whites romped to an extremely impressive 4-0 win against the Canaries.

Speaking to LUTV, Meslier said the performance and now back-to-back clean sheets were “perfect” in heading for Wembley where the Frenchman vowed that United would now “give their lives” for one more win and promotion to the Premier League. Leeds will face Southampton in a 3pm kick-off at Wembley next Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saluting Friday night’s display by the outfield players in front of him, Meslier beamed: “To be honest I think it is one of the best performances from zero to 90 minutes. We were very mature, also just ready in the mind, maybe play-offs mindset. That's top, two clean sheets in a row, that's perfect to go to Wembley with this mentality."

'PERFECTION': Hailed by Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier. Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Wire.