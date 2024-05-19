'Our life' - Illan Meslier hails perfect Leeds United play-off final boost with strong Whites vow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds approached Thursday night’s play-offs semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City with the tie in the balance after Sunday’s first leg goalless draw at Carrow Road but the Whites romped to an extremely impressive 4-0 win against the Canaries.
Speaking to LUTV, Meslier said the performance and now back-to-back clean sheets were “perfect” in heading for Wembley where the Frenchman vowed that United would now “give their lives” for one more win and promotion to the Premier League. Leeds will face Southampton in a 3pm kick-off at Wembley next Sunday afternoon.
Saluting Friday night’s display by the outfield players in front of him, Meslier beamed: “To be honest I think it is one of the best performances from zero to 90 minutes. We were very mature, also just ready in the mind, maybe play-offs mindset. That's top, two clean sheets in a row, that's perfect to go to Wembley with this mentality."
Pressed on whether United’s last two games gave confidence for Wembley, Meslier declared: "Yeah, it gives confidence but now we know it's just on one game. We just are ready now to give our life on the pitch at Wembley. If you don't win the game at Wembley it will be the same result as if we went out to Norwich so we just want to be fully focused and make sure that we are going to win this game."
