Leeds United were one of several sides to have been linked with the impressive shot-stopper.

Stoke City have staved off competition to sign goalkeeper Viktor Johansson from Rotherham, following previous reports linking him with a move to Leeds United.

Johansson was widely expected to leave Rotherham after they were relegated to League One, with a release clause becoming active once their exit from the Championship was confirmed. The goalkeeper earned plenty of admirers despite his side’s dismal campaign and was awarded the club’s Player of the Season.

While the fee needed to trigger the release clause has not been disclosed, previous reports have suggested it was around £1million with Leeds among a number of clubs to have been linked with interest. But fellow Championship side Stoke look to have acted swiftly to land the in-demand 25-year-old.

A statement from Rotherham confirming the news read: “Rotherham United can confirm that a deal has been finalised which will see goalkeeper Viktor Johansson join Stoke City for an undisclosed fee when the Summer Transfer Window reopens on Friday 14th June 2024 – subject to EFL and FA ratification.

“The Potters submitted an offer which met the undisclosed figure required to trigger the release clause in the Swede’s contract and the Staffordshire-club have since successfully negotiated personal terms with the highly-sought-after goalkeeper, who will officially become a Stoke player when the transfer window reopens in mid-June.”

Stoke will be in the Championship again next season after beating off some relegation concern to finish 17th. There is hope that the Potters can invest over the summer ahead of a potential play-off push and work is already well underway.

“It’s brilliant to be here,” Johansson said of his move. “Stoke City is a massive club and this is a proud moment for me and my family. One thing my teammates, coaches and the fans can be sure of is that I will work really hard.

“I have heard a lot about the Stoke fans, both home and away, and I’m told that their support is incredible, so I can’t wait for that. I share the ambitions of the Club and it’s a journey I really want to be part of, so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, with Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow both contracted until 2026, while Kristoffer Klaesson’s deal runs until 2025. Other areas are expected to be more of a priority - namely full-back and potentially upfront - and a replacement would only likely come in if Meslier is sold.

