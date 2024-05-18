The Whites and Saints both booked their places in the Wembley final with resounding home victories in the play-off semi-finals second legs, Leeds absolutely blitzing Norwich City as part of a very impressive 4-0 triumph at Elland Road on Thursday night. The following evening, Southampton eventually powered their way to a 3-1 triumph against West Brom. Both first legs had finished in goalless draws.

But for both teams, all roads now lead to the play-off final where either the Whites or Saints will seal an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation. There will, though, definitely be key men missing and two more big ones are doubts. Here, we run though the injuries from both camps, including a star pair definitely returning.