Leeds United v Southampton play-off final injury news with 5 out and 2 doubts but star pair back

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 18th May 2024, 19:14 BST
Updated 18th May 2024, 19:31 BST
Leeds United will face Southampton for a place back in the Premier League, but key men are either out or doubtful for next Sunday’s Championship final.

The Whites and Saints both booked their places in the Wembley final with resounding home victories in the play-off semi-finals second legs, Leeds absolutely blitzing Norwich City as part of a very impressive 4-0 triumph at Elland Road on Thursday night. The following evening, Southampton eventually powered their way to a 3-1 triumph against West Brom. Both first legs had finished in goalless draws.

But for both teams, all roads now lead to the play-off final where either the Whites or Saints will seal an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation. There will, though, definitely be key men missing and two more big ones are doubts. Here, we run though the injuries from both camps, including a star pair definitely returning.

Byram missed Thursday night's second leg against Norwich due to a hip flexor injury and there must be some element of doubt about him for the final.

1. Sam Byram (doubt)

Byram missed Thursday night's second leg against Norwich due to a hip flexor injury and there must be some element of doubt about him for the final. Photo: Ian Hodgson

Photo Sales
Struijk's season was ended by surgery on a groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day.

2. Pascal Struijk (out)

Struijk's season was ended by surgery on a groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Photo: George Tewkesbury

Photo Sales
Whites favourite Dallas is retiring due the femoral fracture suffered against Manchester City in April 2022 that he has sadly been unable to recover from.

3. Stuart Dallas (out)

Whites favourite Dallas is retiring due the femoral fracture suffered against Manchester City in April 2022 that he has sadly been unable to recover from. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
The first-choice Saints keeper ruptured his Achilles in the warm-up of this month's hosting of Preston North End and the Republic of Ireland international stopper is facing up to ten months out. Experienced keeper Alex McCarthy has taken his place between the sticks

4. Gavin Bazunu (out)

The first-choice Saints keeper ruptured his Achilles in the warm-up of this month's hosting of Preston North End and the Republic of Ireland international stopper is facing up to ten months out. Experienced keeper Alex McCarthy has taken his place between the sticks Photo: Robbie Stephenson

Photo Sales
Scotland international midfielder Armstrong was stretchered off during the closing stages of last month's defeat at Cardiff City. A quad injury, the issue did not prove as bad as first feared and a return for the Euros is being targeted.

5. Stuart Armstrong (out)

Scotland international midfielder Armstrong was stretchered off during the closing stages of last month's defeat at Cardiff City. A quad injury, the issue did not prove as bad as first feared and a return for the Euros is being targeted. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Spanish youth international left back Larios has not featured for the Saints since November 2022 due to a series of injuries and fitness issues

6. Juan Larios (out)

Spanish youth international left back Larios has not featured for the Saints since November 2022 due to a series of injuries and fitness issues Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueSouthamptonNorwich CityLeedsElland RoadWembleyWest Brom

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.