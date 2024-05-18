The Whites and Saints both booked their places in the Wembley final with resounding home victories in the play-off semi-finals second legs, Leeds absolutely blitzing Norwich City as part of a very impressive 4-0 triumph at Elland Road on Thursday night. The following evening, Southampton eventually powered their way to a 3-1 triumph against West Brom. Both first legs had finished in goalless draws.
But for both teams, all roads now lead to the play-off final where either the Whites or Saints will seal an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation. There will, though, definitely be key men missing and two more big ones are doubts. Here, we run though the injuries from both camps, including a star pair definitely returning.
1. Sam Byram (doubt)
Byram missed Thursday night's second leg against Norwich due to a hip flexor injury and there must be some element of doubt about him for the final. Photo: Ian Hodgson
2. Pascal Struijk (out)
Struijk's season was ended by surgery on a groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Photo: George Tewkesbury
3. Stuart Dallas (out)
Whites favourite Dallas is retiring due the femoral fracture suffered against Manchester City in April 2022 that he has sadly been unable to recover from. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Gavin Bazunu (out)
The first-choice Saints keeper ruptured his Achilles in the warm-up of this month's hosting of Preston North End and the Republic of Ireland international stopper is facing up to ten months out. Experienced keeper Alex McCarthy has taken his place between the sticks Photo: Robbie Stephenson
5. Stuart Armstrong (out)
Scotland international midfielder Armstrong was stretchered off during the closing stages of last month's defeat at Cardiff City. A quad injury, the issue did not prove as bad as first feared and a return for the Euros is being targeted. Photo: Mike Hewitt
6. Juan Larios (out)
Spanish youth international left back Larios has not featured for the Saints since November 2022 due to a series of injuries and fitness issues Photo: Warren Little
