Leeds United ‘interested’ in 16-goal ace as update on midfielder transfer target emerges
Latest news and rumours on the transfer front involving Leeds United emerges
Leeds United picked up a huge 1-0 win over Southampton this weekend. Junior Firpo scored the only goal of the game.
The Whites have now risen out of the relegation zone in the Premier League. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Striker latest
Leeds are ‘interested’ in snapping up Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer to bolster their attacking options, according to Football Insider. The report claims the Sky Blues want a fee in the region of £10-£12million for his services in the next transfer window.
The Sweden international, who has previously been on the books at Brighton and Hove Albion, has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season and is only two shy of his tally from the whole of the last campaign. His current contract expires in June 2024.
Midfielder update
Javi Gracia’s side would have to see off competition from fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur if they were to land Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand. The Serie A ace has caught the eye over in Italy this term after winning promotion from Serie B last year and is being linked with a switch to Elland Road.
However, according to Italian news outlet CalcioMercato, there is a whole host of teams keen on him along with Leeds. Spurs along with European giants such as Roma and Inter Milan are also in the frame for his signature.