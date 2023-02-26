Polish international midfielder Klich left Leeds after five and a half years last month as he departed for a new venture in the USA with MLS side DC United. The 32-year-old made his debut in Saturday’s clash against Toronto FC at Audi Field and the Pole struck a glorious opener after just 13 minutes from 25 yards out. Klich received the ball and stormed up the park before unleashing a ferocious low right footed drive which flew into the bottom left corner of the net.

His strike proved crucial as Toronto rallied to go 2-1 up but Christian Benteke equalised in the 90th minute before Theodore Ku-DiPietro netted in the eighth minute of added time to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory. DC United shared a clip of the goal on Instagram together with the caption of “quite an introduction at Audi Field.”

Whites captain Liam Cooper replied with “looking after him I see” together with two flame emojis whilst Jack Harrison added “Klich is scoring goals” with an emoji of stars in the eyes.