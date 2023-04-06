Leeds United ‘interested’ in 12-goal striker as rivals join transfer chase

Leeds United picked up a huge three points last time out after beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 at Elland Road to boost their survival hopes. The Whites are now 13th in the Premier League but are still only three points above the drop zone.

They are back in action on Sunday at home to Crystal Palace. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club in the meantime...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker eyed

Leeds are being linked with a summer move for Ferencvárosi striker Ryan Mmaee. The 25-year-old is the latest name to emerge as a potential transfer target for Javi Gracia’s side as they keep one eye on the next transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Yorkshire club are ‘interested’ in a swoop for the attacker and are ‘keeping close tabs’ on his situation. The Morrocco international, who has been on the books of Genk and Standard Liege in the past, has scored 12 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Competition in forward pursuit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have also been credited with an interest in Real Madrid forward Mariano over recent days. The 29-year-old has been with the La Liga giants since 2018 but isn’t a regular starter due to the consistent form of Karim Benzema.