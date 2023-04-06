Jack Harrison was on the verge of becoming a Leicester City player on transfer deadline day just over two months ago, before being told to make his way back up the M1 as Leeds pulled the plug on a reported £22 million move.

Currently, the England hopeful is playing some of his best football in a Leeds shirt, contributing directly to five of the Whites’ last ten league goals.

Harrison admits in a new interview with The Telegraph he felt ‘vulnerable’ following the breakdown of his Foxes switch but is now intent on remaining a Whites player.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Jack Harrison of Leeds United celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 04, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“As a player it was the most vulnerable I’ve felt. It was a big eye-opener to what goes on behind the scenes with football. When I got the call [telling him to return to Leeds] I had to accept it straight away. You have to accept the chaos and move forward,” he says.

Since Harrison’s eleventh hour U-turn at the behest of his current employers, talks have been underway between the player’s representatives and Leeds United over a renewal at Elland Road, supported by a claim in The Telegraph’s report that Harrison is close to signing a new deal. His current contract expires next summer and having come to the fore under new head coach Javi Gracia, just over 12 months remaining on his current deal is a precarious position for the Whites hierarchy to be in.

“Both the club and I know there is business still to be done here at Leeds,” Harrison adds. “I quickly learned that it [failed deadline day move] was part of the job. There is no time to dwell on it, complain or be upset. It’s about being in the moment and right now I’m at Leeds where I can make a difference.”