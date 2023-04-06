Speaking after he attended Wednesday’s Elland Road memorial for Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, two Whites supporters killed in Istanbul 23 years ago, Gracia spoke of the special relationship that exists between the club and the fans. Leeds United players, staff and hundreds of supporters congregated at the ground at 2pm on Wednesday to pay their respects.

Wreaths and flowers were laid on behalf of the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, while several supporters laid their own bouquets with personalised messages and cards. Club captain Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Gracia also joined the families in laying floral tributes, as spokesperson Gareth Senior read a eulogy in honour of Christopher and Kevin, whilst thanking members of the club for their involvement in this year’s remembrance.

"I could feel the relation between the supporters and the team from my first game,” said Gracia.

SPECIAL BOND - Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia attended the memorial for Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight at Elland Road on Wednesday. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"For example when I was at the memorial for Christopher and Kevin, it’s something you can feel the difference in the club, you can see the relation between the supporters with all the club. It’s something really emotional and something we have to keep for the next years."

Gracia has steered Leeds to three wins from his six games in charge, two of which came at Elland Road including Tuesday's crucial victory over fellow relegation battling side Nottingham Forest. Having already expressed his gratitude for the backing of the fanbase on numerous occasions since his appointment, Gracia believes they will remain behind the side even if results don’t go with them as consistently as they have of late. But he’s determined to deliver a league position that leaves everyone around LS11 satisfied.

“Supporters are always with us and I'm sure they're going to be close to the team until the end with good or bad results, spending more or less time together,” he said.