Leeds United injury update emerges as target commits future to ‘special’ club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United will be eager to bounce back from their loss at Southampton as soon as possible. Daniel Farke’s side were 3-0 down at half-time against the Saints.

They are back in action on Wednesday night at home to QPR. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Injury latest

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Leeds could be without Willy Gnonto for up to ‘eight weeks’ after the attacker underwent ankle surgery. He picked up the injury in the Whites’ 0-0 draw away at Hull City earlier this month and is now sidelined.

Gnonto, who is an Italy international with 13 caps under his belt to date, was heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road over the summer but ended up staying put beyond the transfer deadline. The 19-year-old scored four goals in all competitions last season as his side were relegated to the Championship.

New contract for target

Leeds target Matt O’Riley has penned a new contract at Celtic. Farke has been interested in luring the former Denmark youth international down to England.

However, he has now committed his future to the Scottish Premiership champions until 2027. He has told their website: “I can’t express how much I enjoy playing my football here, genuinely. It’s really nice to feel part of a family of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that’s quite rare, in terms of everything we do on and off the pitch, in terms of community work and charities etc… I think it’s unique and to be a part of that is special.