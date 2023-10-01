Leeds United saw their Championship unbeaten streak come to and end as they lost 3-1 at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Two first-half goals from Adam Armstrong and another from Will Smallbone gave the Saints an unassailable lead as Pascal Struijk replied for Leeds just before the hour.

The defeat sees the Whites slip to ninth as they now prepare for another away trip, this time at QPR on Wednesday evening. United were backed by a big away following on the south coast with the club’s away support renowned for their loyalty following Leeds up and down the country.

Using data collated by BirminghamWorld, here’s how Leeds’ average away attendance this season compares to the rest of the Championship. Some club’s away followings my appear to have a smaller average than expected but this will be down to the size of the grounds they have visited so far this season.

