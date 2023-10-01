Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s average away Championship attendances compared to Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City & more

Leeds United were backed by a big away following on Saturday afternoon

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 1st Oct 2023, 08:51 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 08:59 BST

Leeds United saw their Championship unbeaten streak come to and end as they lost 3-1 at Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Two first-half goals from Adam Armstrong and another from Will Smallbone gave the Saints an unassailable lead as Pascal Struijk replied for Leeds just before the hour.

The defeat sees the Whites slip to ninth as they now prepare for another away trip, this time at QPR on Wednesday evening. United were backed by a big away following on the south coast with the club’s away support renowned for their loyalty following Leeds up and down the country.

Using data collated by BirminghamWorld, here’s how Leeds’ average away attendance this season compares to the rest of the Championship. Some club’s away followings my appear to have a smaller average than expected but this will be down to the size of the grounds they have visited so far this season.

Average away attendance this season: 1,065.

1. 24th: Blackburn Rovers

Average away attendance this season: 1,065.

Average away attendance this season: 1,123.

2. 23rd: Huddersfield Town

Average away attendance this season: 1,123.

Average away attendance this season: 1,170.

3. 22nd: Rotherham United

Average away attendance this season: 1,170.

Average away attendance this season: 1,222.

4. 21st: Millwall

Average away attendance this season: 1,222.

Related topics:QPRPascal StruijkSouthampton