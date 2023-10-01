Southampton head coach Russell Martin still believes Leeds United will be at the ‘top of the table’ by the end of the 2023/24 Championship season, despite beating Daniel Farke’s side on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints arrested a four-game losing streak at the expense of United, who had travelled to the south coast on a six-match unbeaten run, whilst not having conceded in four themselves.

Adam Armstrong scored after two minutes to put an end to Illan Meslier’s run of clean sheets, before Will Smallbone doubled the hosts’ lead. Armstrong scored his second of the match shortly thereafter, leaving Leeds three goals down with an hour-or-so left to play.

The Whites did make attempts to fight their way back into the contest but much of the damage had already been done by the time Pascal Struijk netted a consolation, using his body well to control a dropping ball inside the penalty area and score through bodies.

Martin’s assessment of Leeds on the day was that they did not create too much which caused Southampton problems, aside from set-plays, but still believes Farke’s men are among the strongest in the division.

“It's a Leeds team that are going to be right at the top of the table come the end of the season and with the form they've been in as well, I'm really proud of that [result],” the 37-year-old told reporters after the game.

Martin deployed Argentinian midfielder Carlos ‘Charly’ Alcaraz as a false nine from the off at St. Mary’s, which caused Leeds problems playing out from the back. The 20-year-old’s eagerness to press and close down United’s centre-backs left them with little time on the ball to pick their forward passes, resulting in an early period of Southampton dominance.

“We thought he might cause them some problems and he did in the first half,” Martin told the YEP. “They got to grips with it a bit better in the second half which you understand and we didn't use the ball anywhere near as well. Hopefully we caused them a few issues and we have a few different ways of doing it.

“Knowing that Charlie can play that role and do it really well, that will help us certainly, and he'll only get better as well.”