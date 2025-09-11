Fulham v Leeds United early team news as two new injury doubts confirmed

Leeds United will hope to build on a solid return to the Premier League when they return to action with a visit to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites have claimed four points from their opening three games against Everton, Arsenal and Newcastle United over the last month and they will aim to pick up their second win of the campaign when they head to Craven Cottage this weekend.

Daniel Farke is expected to name a number of his summer signings in his starting eleven to face the Cottagers - but there are also a number of injury concerns for the former Norwich City boss to contend with as several of his players return from representing their countries during the first international break of the season.

So what is the early team news and who could return to contention as the Whites look to rack up their second win of the campaign?

1 . BACK: Noah Okafor £18m summer Whites signing Okafor was a doubt for the Newcastle United clash in the last game before the international break due to groin problems experienced on the back of his full debut in the midweek cup clash at Sheffield Wednesday. Okafor, though, returned to make the bench and was an unused substitute in the goalless draw. Expected to now be fully back in the mix. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . BACK: Harry Wilson Fulham's deadline day Whites target Wilson suffered a foot injury in the Carabao Cup clash against Bristol City at the end of the month and was taken off in the 64th minute. Wilson, though, returned to the bench for the Premier League clash at Chelsea in the last game before the international break and came on with 30 minutes left. The playmaker also started for Wales in Thursday afternoon's World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . BACK: Antonee Robinson Fulham left back Robinson missed the start of the season having had knee surgery in May but the 28-year-old returned with minutes from the bench in the Premier League clashes against Manchester United and Chelsea before the international break. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . BACK: Timothy Castagne Fulham boss Marco Silva reported that the club's Belgian international full-back Castagne suffered a knock in the Carabao Cup clash against Bristol City that he hinted might be a more serious one, Castagne taken off in the 70th minute. The Belgian, though, went straight back into the starting line up for the final Premier League before the international break at Chelsea and played an hour of the 2-0 defeat. | Adam Davy/PA Wire Photo Sales

5 . BACK: Ryan Sessegnon Versatile Fulham wide man Sessegnon missed the Premier League opener against Brighton after suffering a minor injury in the pre-season friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt but the 25-year-old has since started his side's last three games. | Getty Images Photo Sales