Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is leaning towards deploying the likes of Ao Tanaka or Joe Rothwell in a more advanced midfield role as opposed to buying a No. 10 in the January transfer window.

The Leeds boss was quizzed on his previous declaration that he anticipates a quiet winter window during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, with less than a month until the January transfer period opens.

Leeds' financial position is healthier than at the beginning of the summer window following the sales of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Glen Kamara, but the club are not minded to spend freely in what is notoriously a difficult period to complete deals.

Farke reiterated his point that he expects a quiet January, but could not rule out the possibility of Leeds conducting incoming business due to the fact the team has several matches between now and the start of next month.

"Sometimes you have to react to the reality and for that you can't rule anything out. It's a while until the window opens and until then, won't comment any speculations. We have eight games before the 4th January. Hopefully not but potentially are there injuries of key players, in which position and how is the situation.

"If you ask me right now, I don't expect a busy period at all, in January."

United, like any side, are liable to pick up injuries during what is a congested and physically-testing time of the season, and knocks to key players could allow for Leeds to loosen the purse strings. Circumstances may lead to the 49ers sanctioning the signing of a replacement, as they did with Josuha Guilavogui's addition on a free transfer back in October, if an important player sustains an injury that keeps them out for a prolonged period.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. | Getty Images

Whilst there was an acknowledgement on Farke's part that January business may be done, depending on the circumstances, he did add that the return of Ethan Ampadu could permit him to trial the likes of Tanaka or Rothwell in a more advanced role higher up the pitch.

"This all is connected," Farke said on Thursday. "It would perhaps free up one of our other midfielders, to use them in a bit of a higher role.

"For that we don't take a decision too early. After these [six] games we can discuss about everything and draw a line under it. At the moment, I'm far away from making a judgement."