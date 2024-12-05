Leeds United have been excellent at Elland Road this season.

Former Derby County manager Gary Rowett has urged the Rams to play with freedom against Leeds United on Saturday - despite the fear factor behind a trip to Elland Road.

Leeds have been close to unplayable at home this season, with their sole defeat at Elland Road coming against promotion rivals Burnley in a game many would argue they dominated. Daniel Farke’s men have followed that disappointment up with six straight victories since, conceding just once in the process, and at no point this campaign have they conceded more than one expected goal in a single fixture.

Such has been Leeds’ home dominance that teams have seemingly arrived in LS11 with little plan but to absorb pressure and hope their hosts have an off day. Luton, QPR and Plymouth Argyle - the last three visitors - have been particularly defensive, with defeat feeling almost inevitable before teams have even walked out the tunnel.

Derby will be short on confidence going into Saturday, with last weekend’s dramatic 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday their fourth without victory. But their defender Kane Wilson recently described their trip to Elland Road as ‘a bit of a free hit’ and Rowett hopes that lack of pressure can bring the best out of Paul Warne’s side.

“Of course, you then start the week [after Sunday’s defeat against Sheffield Wednesday] knowing you're going to Leeds when Elland Road - at any time, regardless of the situation and regardless of their form - is always tough,” Rowett wrote in his column for Derbyshire Live. “I've got to be honest, it is probably one of the toughest places I've taken teams.

“With Daniel Farke's talented squad, it's a tough place, but you almost have to try to think about the game in a different way. There are times when you've got nothing to lose, when you might be on the front foot, really attacking, being really positive, and trying to make sure they don't get a good start. But if you do that, you leave yourself potentially vulnerable and leave more space defensively.

“It is a tough challenge, and there's no right or wrong way to approach it. But Derby have nothing to lose… The fear factor probably helps a team like Leeds because of how good they are. But sometimes, as a manager, you have to use those opportunities to find a way to send a positive message to the players. And you can say to the players 'look, nobody thinks we are going to win'.

“The likes of [Willy] Gnonto, [Dan] James and so on can hurt you and that's the challenge with Leeds in that if you give them space, they are very good. There are different psychological ways, but Paul [Warne] is a very experienced manager, and I'm sure he'll have a way of approaching the game. But the players will know who Leeds are and the players know how good they are. Ultimately they will already know and you just have to hope they go there positively rather than fearful.”