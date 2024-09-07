Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories going into a first weekend of the season with no Championship football.

Leeds United’s international stars have been in action over the past couple of days with the September break now well underway. The likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Mateo Joseph have all impressed for their respective nations with plenty more Whites representation to come over the weekend and into next week.

Those not involved across the globe remain in West Yorkshire as Daniel Farke gets preparations underway early ahead of next week’s Championship clash against Burnley. Leeds remain unbeaten from their first four but the visit of Scott Parker’s side represents the toughest challenge yet, and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club in the meantime.

Bamford contract stance

The extension of Patrick Bamford’s contract is a ‘priority’ at Leeds, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, with the striker open to extending his stay and more than happy in the Championship. Bamford arrived at Elland Road during Marcelo Bielsa’s first summer in 2018 and his current deal runs until 2026.

Bamford’s six-year spell in West Yorkshire has been eventful, if nothing else, with the striker a key player in Bielsa’s memorable Championship title-winning squad before a 17-goal Premier League campaign earned him an England debut. Recent years have been affected by fitness issues, however, and the 31-year-old is currently being kept out of the starting line-up by Mateo Joseph.

“Bamford, I'm told, is a priority,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport. “And he's willing to extend and has never had an issue playing in the Championship compared to other options. He's very loyal to Leeds, he doesn't want to go anywhere at this stage. The consideration there will be whether he can stay fit and whether Leeds wish to offer a long-term contract, knowing that he's had so many unfortunate problems with injuries.”

Gray decision

Archie Gray was convinced of the Tottenham Hotspur project after speaking with their manager, Ange Postecoglou, eventually turning down approaches from elsewhere to play under the Australian. That’s according to his uncle and Leeds icon Eddie Gray, who expects the 18-year-old to flourish in north London.

“We were down in London, after Leeds played on the Friday night,” Gray told The Daily Record. “We went down on Saturday morning and saw Archie and he's very excited. He's got a lot of talent. He's only young, still only 18, so it's a big, big move. But I don't think it will bother him. He's a level-headed boy. And he's got confidence in his abilities.

"He's going to be working under a terrific manager. He likes the manager, he loves the manager. There were a few teams after him, but I think meeting the manager and how he conducted himself swung it for Archie. I think he'll help Archie and I think he'll do very well at Spurs.”