Leeds United summer signing Largie Ramazani has explained why he turned down the chance to play for Manchester United as a youngster.

Ramazani came through the Charlton Athletic's youth setup before signing at Old Trafford but in 2020 opted to leave the Premier League club to embark on a different journey in Spain with UD Almeria.

The former Belgian youth international was only a teenager at the time and had made a brief cameo off the bench for the Red Devils in the UEFA Europa League but decided his future lay elsewhere when presented with a contract offer by the club.

"I just wanted experience, I wanted first-team football. I wasn't getting that at [Manchester] United so I thought 'I'm just going to take the risk', go to a second division team in Spain and just make my way out," he told BBC West Yorkshire Sport.

"I'm confident in my qualities and I know I'm going to make it out so I just decided to take the risk and show myself out there. We managed to get promotion in the second season and yeah, it was a great feeling."

Having trained at Charlton and Old Trafford as a youngster, for seven years before moving to Almeria, Ramazani qualifies as a homegrown player and helps Leeds fulfil their quota in the Championship this season.

Upon arriving at Elland Road, the 23-year-old reconnected with an old teammate from his days in Manchester.

"I did actually train with him a few times. Dan James a great guy, he was always the one looking out for the younger lads, making sure you get the drill, [saying] 'if not just tell me and I'll let you know'. He was always one of the first [to do that].

"I didn't think he was going to remember me to be fair when I came back, but he did and I'm glad."

Ramazani could make his full debut this weekend as Leeds take on Burnley at Elland Road. He made an appearance off the bench before September's international break as Leeds defeated Hull City 2-0.