Leeds United in ‘talks’ with rivals and attacker linked with transfer
The latest Leeds United news and rumours on Tuesday.
Leeds United have made a great start to the new Premier League season.
The Whites thumped Chelsea 3-0 over the weekend to make it three games unbeaten.
Jesse Marsch’s side find themselves joint-2nd in the table along with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.
Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club today....
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United ‘agree personal terms’ with attacker, Whites ‘reject’ improved bid from PL rival
-
2
Leeds United boss reveals ‘Champions League’ argument which convinced Rasmus Kristensen to join
-
3
Graham Potter confirms Brighton duo missing Leeds United fixture as 'long-term' prediction made
-
4
Leeds United XI predicted to face Barnsley as Jesse Marsch starts six youngsters
-
5
Leeds United man puts weird moment behind him to make mockery of £15m transfer discrepancy
Winger latest
Leeds remain in negotiations with Newcastle United over Jack Harrison’s situation.
Eddie Howe’s side are keen to lure him to the North East before the end of this transfer window.
According to a report by The Telegraph, the two parties remain in ‘talks’ over the player as his current side hold out for a big fee.
Attacker linked with departure
Dan James has been surprisingly linked with an exit from Elland Road.
The former Manchester United man, who is 24-years-old, joined the club in January 2021 and has since scored four goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.
The Daily Mail report Spurs are ‘considering’ a swoop to sign him with Bryan Gil close to moving back to Spain with Valencia.
Injury latest
The Whites could potentially have Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper back for this evening.
They are in Carabao Cup action against Barnsley and may well have two of their key players available as they both recover from injuries, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.
The Tykes find themselves in League One these days and are managed by former Burnley defender Michael Duff.