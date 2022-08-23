Leeds United in ‘talks’ with rivals and attacker linked with transfer

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have made a great start to the new Premier League season.

The Whites thumped Chelsea 3-0 over the weekend to make it three games unbeaten.

Jesse Marsch’s side find themselves joint-2nd in the table along with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club today....

Winger latest

Leeds remain in negotiations with Newcastle United over Jack Harrison’s situation.

Eddie Howe’s side are keen to lure him to the North East before the end of this transfer window.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the two parties remain in ‘talks’ over the player as his current side hold out for a big fee.

Attacker linked with departure

Dan James has been surprisingly linked with an exit from Elland Road.

The former Manchester United man, who is 24-years-old, joined the club in January 2021 and has since scored four goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The Daily Mail report Spurs are ‘considering’ a swoop to sign him with Bryan Gil close to moving back to Spain with Valencia.

Injury latest

The Whites could potentially have Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper back for this evening.

They are in Carabao Cup action against Barnsley and may well have two of their key players available as they both recover from injuries, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.