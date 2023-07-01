The summer transfer window has been open for a few weeks now and very little has changed surrounding the Leeds United first team pitcure.

It’s likely things will pick up pace with new arrivlas coming in and current stars departing once a new first team coach has finally been confirmed. In the meantime, the youth academy appear to be very busy adding exciting new faces to their ranks.

Scottish League One side Hamilton Academical released a statement last night which confirmed that they have reached a ‘final agreement’ for midfielder Josh McDonald to move to the Whites and another talent from north of the border looks set to be joining him.

The Daily Record are reporting that Leeds United are ‘closing in’ on a six figure deal for Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie. It is claimed that Leeds are ‘in advanced talks’ with the striker having agreed a fee, which is above the compensation the Dons are due, and future add-ons built in. Pirie netted 51 goals for club and country at youth level last season and has been linked with United for a while now.

It is also understood that Scottish champions Celtic, as well as Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Sheffield United, were interested in the striker but Leeds have fended off the competition to capture his signature. Aberdeen are also said to have ‘fought hard’ to try and keep him at Pittodrie and offered him terms on a professional deal.