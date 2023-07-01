Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 of the best Premier League free agents now available to Leeds United as contracts officially expire

A look at some of the best realistic Premier League options available to Leeds United amid the official dawn of the new season calendar.

Published 1st Jul 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 12:50 BST

Leeds United are ramping up their preparations for the new season with pre-season training set to begin next week.

The Whites appear to be on the brink of appointing Daniel Farke as their new boss, and things should only get busier from there with new signings and more departures expected. With that in mind, we have rounded up some of the best players who have seen their contracts with Premier League clubs expire over the weekend.

There are now plenty of free agents available to Leeds should they wish to save a little money in the market, and here we have 13 of the best, discarding the players Leeds don’t have a realistic chance of signing.

Tuanzebe seems like a risky option after an underwhelming Stoke loan spell last summer, but someone will take a chance on the former Manchester United star.

Tuanzebe seems like a risky option after an underwhelming Stoke loan spell last summer, but someone will take a chance on the former Manchester United star.

Clark has left Newcastle and would be a solid signing after helping Sheffield United to promotion from the Championship last season.

Clark has left Newcastle and would be a solid signing after helping Sheffield United to promotion from the Championship last season.

Steer is an option for Leeds to replace Robles after leaving Villa after around a decade at the club.

Steer is an option for Leeds to replace Robles after leaving Villa after around a decade at the club.

Begovic is available after leaving Everton, and the experienced keeper is sure to be snapped up by someone.

Begovic is available after leaving Everton, and the experienced keeper is sure to be snapped up by someone.

