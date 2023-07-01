Off-field matters are dominating the headlines at Leeds United - but the same can’t be said of their Championship rivals.

The completing of a potential takeover and the need to appoint a new manager are the top of the list of priorities for Leeds United as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

A month has passed since that fateful day at Elland Road when Tottenham Hotspur eased to a win against Sam Allardyce’s Whites and condemned Leeds to life in the second tier. With talk of a potential takeover by the 49ers Enterprises and the potential appointment of Daniel Farke, transfer speculation has largely surrounded players leaving Elland Road, rather than any new arrivals.

But the same can not be said of a whole host of clubs that will compete alongside the Whites in the Championship this season, with several eye-catching additions already made across the division. From Sunderland’s attempts to secure a number of promising youngsters to Blackburn looking abroad to boost their ranks, every Championship deal done so far can be found here.

1 . Tom Ince Reading to Watford Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

2 . Paul Smyth Leyton Orient to Queens Park Rangers Photo: James Manning Photo Sales

3 . Jack Taylor Peterborough United to Ipswich Town Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Jenson Seelt PSV Eindhoven to Sunderland Photo: SAFC Photo Sales

