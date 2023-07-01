Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Every EFL Championship signing so far as Leeds United’s rivals get head start on summer business - gallery

Off-field matters are dominating the headlines at Leeds United - but the same can’t be said of their Championship rivals.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 1st Jul 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

The completing of a potential takeover and the need to appoint a new manager are the top of the list of priorities for Leeds United as they prepare for their return to the Championship.

A month has passed since that fateful day at Elland Road when Tottenham Hotspur eased to a win against Sam Allardyce’s Whites and condemned Leeds to life in the second tier. With talk of a potential takeover by the 49ers Enterprises and the potential appointment of Daniel Farke, transfer speculation has largely surrounded players leaving Elland Road, rather than any new arrivals.

But the same can not be said of a whole host of clubs that will compete alongside the Whites in the Championship this season, with several eye-catching additions already made across the division. From Sunderland’s attempts to secure a number of promising youngsters to Blackburn looking abroad to boost their ranks, every Championship deal done so far can be found here.

