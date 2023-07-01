The summer transfer window has been open for several weeks now and clubs across the EFL Championship and the rest of English football have been busy making deals.

Leeds United are yet to announce any new signings with the Yorkshire club still to confirm their head coach to lead them in the 2024/24 season, which starts on August 6 at home to Cardiff City. However, it looks like a deal has now been agreed for the Whites to sign a new player - but not for the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish club Hamilton Academical released a statement last night in which they confirmed that Leeds had ‘rached final agreements’ with both Norwich City and Leeds United for players Gabriel Forsyth and Josh McDonald with the latter moving to Elland Road to join up with their academy side.

The SPFL League One outfit also confirmed they had rejected a bid for another young talent, Ryan One, from Brighton & Hove Albion. The statement from chairman Allan Maitland said: “I would confirm that I have this week reached final agreements with Norwich and Leeds Utd for the formal transfer of Gabriel Forsyth and Josh McDonald retrospectively.In addition, I have rejected a formal offer from Brighton F.C. for Ryan One with the expectation that an agreement will eventually be reached. This sale resonates with our first prominent graduates James McCarthy, Brian Easton and James McArthur who are the only trio to ever be transferred from any Youth Academy to the English Premier League.”