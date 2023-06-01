The club put one out on Sunday night after relegation was confirmed, signed by no one and saying nothing. A handful of players, or perhaps PR agencies, have followed with statements of varying length and strength. Then came Andrea Radrizzani's missive, with its Aser letterhead, holding no hint whatsoever of a goodbye or even a suggestion that he might sell to 49ers Enterprises. It was telling that Leeds United did not share the statement on any of their channels. This was Radrizzani, speaking on behalf of Radrizzani, not Leeds United or the entire boardroom.

Even before The Athletic's bombshell report on the Italian's proposal for Elland Road stadium to be collateral in a loan that would help buy Sampdoria - a proposal that does not appear to have gone any further - there was a need for another statement, one actually informing supporters of the situation at Elland Road.

Every week since Victor Orta departed, a group of football department heads have met to discuss with CEO Angus Kinnear a plan, or two plans rather, for this summer's squad rebuild. Those department heads include Rob Price, Andrea Iore and Andrew Taylor, backroom staff if you want to give them a collective term. The hive mind has concluded that Leeds should once again have an incredibly fit, aggressive team, one that fans will enjoy watching. They've looked at potential head coaches, with some conversations already taking place. They've looked at potential signings, working on lists based on both the assumption that Radrizzani stays in control and the assumption that 49ers Enterprises take charge. They've spoken to agents of contracted players to sound them out on the possibility of departures to free up wages or bring in transfer revenue.

They haven't really got a chance of bringing this work to fruition if they do not have a clue who it is that will sign off on this work.

And so to Radrizzani, whose response to claims that he attempted to put the stadium, Leeds' home, a sacred place for hundreds of thousands of Whites supporters, up as security for a loan to buy another club amounted to 'what I do with it is none of your business.'

Actually, everything and anything that you do that has consequences of any kind for Elland Road is exactly the business of every single supporter of this club. If Sunday's chants of 'sell the club' did not find their mark then the reaction to this latest development surely will because it is abundantly clear that there is no way back for Radrizzani with the fanbase. It is only because of that fanbase that Leeds is such an attractive proposition for sponsors, broadcasters or investors. It is only because of those fans and their hunger for tickets and merchandise that the revenue streams have hit record levels. Without the fans, this would not be Leeds United.

They might not have a seat at the boardroom table but what they say should go because you will not win a fight with them. Not in the long run. John Mann, chair of Leeds United Supporters Club, put it thusly: "Risking Elland Road is the end of Radrizzani at Leeds - beyond what is acceptable."

UNDER FIRE - Leeds United majority owner Andrea Radrizzani has come under fire after a report from The Athletic on a proposal to use Elland Road stadium as collateral in order to obtain a bank loan to buy Sampdoria. There is nothing to suggest it went beyond a proposal. Pic: Getty

It is difficult to imagine this not being the end of the relationship, whatever state it was in previously, between the two parties in the Elland Road boardroom. If, as we are told, this loan proposal came as an immense shock to the 49ers and club decision makers, then an already stale atmosphere is surely now soured beyond the point of functioning co-existence.

The real concern for supporters is that the uncertainty and lack of clarity over the plan for this summer - Radrizzani's statement left his intentions wide open for interpretation and the 49ers are yet to speak - has potentially harmful consequences for what ought to be a promotion challenge next season. The longer it drags on the more danger it holds for Leeds' prospects of a first-time return to the top flight. The longer they remain in the EFL the harder it will be to escape again.

A manager needs to be appointed as soon as humanly possible, so decisions can be made on who will stay of those who do not need to be sold. A head of recruitment needs to cast an eye over the early plans for the window and ratify them, before securing targets.

You could argue that a manager worth their salt would look at the current situation at Leeds and how quickly it descended into meltdown this week and hold back on any commitment. Similarly, if a head of recruitment cannot ascertain what budget they will be working with or who they will be working for, what would be the point in taking this job?

The first thing that needs to happen, before a raft of things that also need to happen, is that the ownership situation be resolved. So as has become fashion, here is a statement from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Dear Mr Radrizzani, sell up, now. Allow this football club to move forward, to start afresh, to put a sorry two seasons, a laundry list of mistakes and a galling relegation behind them.

Dear 49ers Enterprises, move heaven and earth to get this takeover done, now. Tell the fans what is happening, use all that has occured over the past 15 months as a lesson in how not to give supporters what they deserve, appoint a good manager, one who unifies rather than divides from the off, treat Elland Road as hallowed ground and prove yourselves worthy custodians.

