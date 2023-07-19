Leeds United's full list of departures amid major summer transfer window overhaul
The summer exits are continuing at Leeds United and the Whites have now waved goodbye to enough players to fill a full team and part of a bench.
The club’s drop back down to the country’s second tier was always likely to lead to a major squad overhaul and 14 players have already departed since Leeds announced their retained list on Monday, June 12 – two days before the summer transfer window opened on Wednesday, June 14.
Here, we run through the full list of Elland Road exits so far upon the latest departure of Spanish midfielder Marc Roca to Real Betis on a season-long loan.