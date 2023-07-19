Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's full list of departures amid major summer transfer window overhaul

The summer exits are continuing at Leeds United and the Whites have now waved goodbye to enough players to fill a full team and part of a bench.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 19th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The club’s drop back down to the country’s second tier was always likely to lead to a major squad overhaul and 14 players have already departed since Leeds announced their retained list on Monday, June 12 – two days before the summer transfer window opened on Wednesday, June 14.

Here, we run through the full list of Elland Road exits so far upon the latest departure of Spanish midfielder Marc Roca to Real Betis on a season-long loan.

Departed for Real Betis on a season-long loan.
Released upon contract expiring (but invited back to the club for pre-season training). Has now joined Al Qadsiah on a permanent deal.
Departed for AS Roma on a season-long loan.
Sold to Al-Rayyan on a permanent deal.
Departed for Union Berlin on a season-long loan.
Departed for AS Roma on a season-long loan.
