Leeds United took on Bournemouth at Elland Road in their sixth game of their Premier League return.

Another late twist denied Leeds United their third win of the Premier League season as Bournemouth struck a 93rd-minute leveller to snatch a 2-2 draw from a Saturday afternoon Elland Road thriller.

Leeds squandered three great chances to go ahead and all of them for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was played in one-on-one within the first minute.

Sean Longstaff's poke forward after a lovely Brenden Aaronson flick sent the striker in on goal at an angle but his weak shot looking for the far left corner was easily saved by Cherries keeper Djordje Petrovic.

Bournemouth then began to threaten with Antoine Semenyo quickly looking menacing but Ryan Christie could only smash two shots from the edge of the box well over the crossbar.

Back came Leeds and Calvert-Lewin was again denied by Petrovic in the 18th minute, the striker's attempt at a flicked finish from a Longstaff shot back into the area saved after a fine initial cross from Gabi Gudmundsson.

Incredibly, Calvert-Lewin was presented with another glorious chance within the next minute, this time through a free header in the middle of the box which the striker could only place straight at Petrovic from Aaronson's hooked cross.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, continued to look a huge threat whenever attacking and the Cherries were awarded a free kick in a very dangerous area for an Anton Stach shove just outside the box in the 25th minute.

It proved costly, Justin Kluivert and Semenyo standing over the ball and Semenyo firing in a bullet low shot which flew under the Whites wall and past Karl Darlow as every man in the wall jumped, the strike also evading Brenden Aaronson who was laying down behind the wall.

Leeds produced a strong response and another opening came to nothing as a fine cross from Noah Okafor flew through the box and Bournemouth cleared.

Yet the Cherries had no answer a minute later as a firm Joe Rodon header from a Longstaff corner drew Leeds level with 37 minutes on the clock.

The goal sent Elland Road wild and the Whites quickly piled forward in search of a second, Okafor storming into the box but Bournemouth scrambling clear.

The Cherries then countered at pace but a threatening move ended with Amine Adil shooting straight at Darlow and the half ended with a melee after a late Tyler Adams tackle, referee Michael Oliver managing to sort out the scrum without any cards.

There were no changes during the interval, after which Leeds quickly pushed Bournemouth back but with the Cherries surviving a couple of crosses into the box.

A strong tackle from Longstaff then saw the ball fall just inside the box to Aaronson whose shot after a turn was deflected just wide.

Rodon again threatened at the corner, his header at the back post deflected behind for another corner.

But Bournemouth couldn’t get out and heavy Leeds pressure led to the Whites going ahead in the 54th minute through a fine strike from Longstaff.

Gudmundsson initially did brilliantly to keep the ball in on the byline before sending in a cross.

In a packed box, shots from both Okafor and Aaronson were blocked but the second block fell to Longstaff who produced a lovely finish with the outside of his boot that beat Petrovic in off the right hand post.

Longstaff was having a blinder and Petrovic needed to be very alert to save his attempt at going for goal from a free kick out wide.

At the other end, a Whites defence well marshalled by Rodon was holding firm and Rodon yet again threatened from another Longstaff corner in the 66th minute.

In a crowded box, the ball dropped at the centre-back’s feet and his low shot was saved by Petrovic who would have been in trouble had it been either side of him.

Bournemouth, though, still remained a threat and substitute Jack Harrison was beaten into the box by Cherries substitute David Brooks whose shot was well saved by Darlow.

Within seconds, Harrison threatened at the other end, his strike from distance forcing a good save from Petrovic and the winger fizzing another effort wide as the end to end nature of the game continued.

After surviving a couple of Bournemouth corners, Leeds threatened with another one of their own, Pascal Struijk this time winning a header which he sent over the bar with 11 minutes left. Huge jeers then greeted ex-Leeds man Adams whose afternoon to forget was ended when substituted with eight minutes left.

Leeds weren’t yet home and hosed and Cherries substitute Eli Kroupi squandered a good chance when firing a shot from inside the box into the ground and straight at Darlow who saved.

But Rodon then had yet another chance with another header from another corner at the other end, the centre-back like a magnet but sending this attempt wide.

Back came the Cherries and there were nervy moments as a 90th-minute corner caused a scramble which was eventually ended as the Whites were awarded a free-kick.

There were then more anxious looks inside Elland Road as five minutes of added time were announced.

Leeds looked to be surviving them but Bournemouth had other ideas the Cherries drew level in the third minute of added time as Leeds failed to clear a free-kick, from which Eli Kroupi beat Darlow at close range.

Even then and despite all of United’s chances it could have been worse, Bournemouth squandering a good chance to bag a 95th-minute winner as Ben Doak saw his shot from the middle of the box blocked.

Leeds United v Bournemouth: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; Aaronson (Tanaka 87), Okafor (Harrison 67), Calvert-Lewin (Nmecha 90). Subs not used: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, James, Piroe.

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Attendance: 36,574.