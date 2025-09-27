Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola saw his side snatch a 2-2 draw against Leeds United with a 93rd-minute equaliser at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's 'smart' change of tack made life difficult for Bournemouth according to their boss Andoni Iraola, who could not say if 2-2 was a fair result.

His Cherries side should have been a goal down after 15 seconds, Dominic Calvert-Lewin running clean through but failing to find a finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker had two further opportunities in the first 20 minutes but it was Antoine Semenyo and Bournemouth who celebrated the opener with a low, hard free-kick.

Leeds hit back with Joe Rodon's header from a Sean Longstaff corner and the provider turned goalscorer with a sublime second half volley.

Iraola threw on all his attacking players as Bournemouth pushed for an equaliser and it finally came in the 93rd minute, Eli Junior Kroupi sidefooting past Karl Darlow after the ball was headed to the back post.

"I think when you score in stoppage time and recover one point that looked lost, you have better feelings," said Iraola after the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see it's a team that has soul, it has been difficult for us”

"At the end we had to risk, we put all the offensive players we had on the bench. We were not arriving clearly. The game for me has been very, very physical.

“We struggled in the first aerial duels, when they were playing direct with Calvert-Lewin.

“They have a first physical midfield, they're good at winning second balls and it was becoming quite physical. Normally we're good and the more open the better but Leeds have been very good at duels, fighting for the ball. You can see it's a team that has soul, it has been difficult for us."

Iraola liked elements of his team's first half performance, particularly when they threatened down their left, but he felt Bournemouth stopped matching Leeds after the equaliser and the home side's decision to go direct made it a harder game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When they equalised, from there we haven't played at all until they scored again," he said. "You could see it coming. You start to push them back, make offensive changes but they are not going to be clear chances because they have a lot of players defending.

We started pressing well first 20, 25 minutes but they are smart and have gone direct from there and we've suffered more. We haven't been as aggressive in these duels. We had to defend a lot in our half. Once they started going more direct we haven't competed so well."

In his praise of Leeds Iraola was keen to explain that their physicality was not just limited to winning aerial battles. He felt Leeds were superior to his side in terms of covering ground.

“I think they've been better than us in that aspect”

"It's not just the aerial threat, it's a team that runs a lot," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also a team that runs a lot and normally we're not afraid of making it hard in that way. Today I think they've been better than us in that aspect. It's one of their strengths, this workrate, the amount of space they cover. Aaronson is not a traditional winger, he's very honest in his work and will cover the middle."

Asked if the 2-2 result was a fair one, Iraola said he had not yet looked at the stats and could not offer a definitive take but admitted Leeds could have gone ahead almost straight from kick-off.

"Straight away from the kick-off I think is a mistake from our side," he said. "I think they've probably had the clearest chances but I was feeling that our goal was closer than their goal. Second half they started better than us and then we've finished pushing them more. I don't know [if it was a fair result]."

Iraola was similarly unable to comment on whether the reception for Tyler Adams played any part in the difficulties Bournemouth had during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cherries boss was impressed with what the ex-Leeds man did during his time on the pitch before a late withdrawal for cramp.

"The only thing is that he's played very well for me," said Iraola. "He's had difficult duels, winning a lot of good second balls. He finished with cramps and had to leave the game. I don't know if the tension affects but his performance has been very good."