Leeds United's stunning home attendances compared after Bournemouth and Spurs double header

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 5th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST

How do Leeds United's attendances compare to their rivals across the Premier League so far this season?

There was obvious disappointing around Elland Road on Saturday afternoon when Leeds United fell to a narrow defeat against a Tottenham Hotspur side sat in the top four of the Premier League table.

It was the visitors that struck first as Mathys Tel opened the scoring midway through the first-half - but Daniel Farke’s men hit back before half-time as Noah Okafor grabbed an equaliser with his first home goal for the Whites.

However, it was Spurs that went on to claim all three points as former West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus grabbed the winning goal just before the hour-mark.

Despite receiving the unwavering support of the Elland Road faithful once again, Leeds were unable to find an equaliser during the final half-hour and fell to their first home defeat of the season.

But how does Leeds United’s average home attendance compare to their Premier League rivals?

2025/26 average attendance: 11,154

1. AFC Bournemouth

2025/26 average attendance: 11,154 | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 16,942

2. Brentford

2025/26 average attendance: 16,942 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 21,479

3. Burnley

2025/26 average attendance: 21,479 | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 25,049

4. Crystal Palace

2025/26 average attendance: 25,049 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 26,984

5. Fulham

2025/26 average attendance: 26,984 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 30,130

6. Nottingham Forest

2025/26 average attendance: 30,130 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

