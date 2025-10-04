Leeds United’s unbeaten home run came to an end on Saturday following their 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Noah Okafor’s first-half effort was not enough for the Whites, who conceded in either half to Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus.

Daniel Farke’s side started well but, for the third week running, conceded the opener when Tel’s effort deflected off Pascal Struijk and beyond Karl Darlow. Spurs’ lead lasted just 10 minutes, however, with Okafor tapping into an empty net after Brenden Aaronson’s effort was parried into his path.

Spurs re-took the lead just before the hour mark through Kudus, who took advantage of Gabriel Gudmundsson’s slip before another shot that deflected in off Struijk. Farke made several attacking changes in a bid to pull level again but Leeds struggled to create anything of note, eventually falling to defeat.

Here’s how the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth rated the Leeds United players...

GK: Karl Darlow 7 - Sharp, solid display. No blame for either of the goals, both of which were deflected strikes.

RB: Jayden Bogle 6 - Not at his best. Execution in possession wasn't to the level he's capable of at times. Some good front-foot defending.

CB: Joe Rodon 8 - Defended well, headed everything. Got his head on set-pieces again and was denied by the post.

CB: Pascal Struijk 5 - Some ropey moments at the back. Couldn't do enough for either goal and was beaten in the air when Spurs hit the bar.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson 6 - A couple of nice moments in possession, a few good defensive moments. Didn't get enough on the ball before Kudus scored Spurs' second.