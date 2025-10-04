Leeds United’s unbeaten home run came to an end on Saturday following their 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. Noah Okafor’s first-half effort was not enough for the Whites, who conceded in either half to Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus.
Daniel Farke’s side started well but, for the third week running, conceded the opener when Tel’s effort deflected off Pascal Struijk and beyond Karl Darlow. Spurs’ lead lasted just 10 minutes, however, with Okafor tapping into an empty net after Brenden Aaronson’s effort was parried into his path.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Spurs re-took the lead just before the hour mark through Kudus, who took advantage of Gabriel Gudmundsson’s slip before another shot that deflected in off Struijk. Farke made several attacking changes in a bid to pull level again but Leeds struggled to create anything of note, eventually falling to defeat.
Here’s how the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth rated the Leeds United players...