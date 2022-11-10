Leeds United handed major ‘takeover boost’ as decision made on midfielder’s future
All the latest Leeds United news as the Whites drop out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Wolves.
Leeds United crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with defeat to Wolves. Jesse Marsch’s men have picked up form recently, defeating Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.
But they conceded a late winner against Wolves, albeit plenty of changes were made to ensure sufficient rotation amid a compact season. Having said that, Leeds only have one more Premier League game to play before a month-long World Cup break, facing Tottenham this weekend. But in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
49ers plan accelerated
Leeds could be set for a takeover earlier than expected. The San Francisco 49ers group already have a significant share in the Whites, and it has been known for some time that they are considering purchasing a majority from Andrea Radrizzani.
According to The Times, the 49ers’ plans may have been brought forward, with the NFL franchise looking to complete a takeover of Leeds as soon as the end of the season. It’s claimed the 49ers have been trying to secure the necessary funding over recent weeks ahead of purchasing a significant stake from Radrizzani. They already own 44% of the club, needing just 7% more for a majority, but it seems they will purchase a significant chunk of shares.
Forshaw exit links
Leeds are said to be willing to lose Adam Forshaw in the upcoming transfer window. Forshaw has struggled with injury of late, and transfer insider Dean Jones believes the Whites will welcome offers for him in January.
“It probably is and he is available in January. I’m told that it is true. There will be interest in him, particularly at the top of the Championship,” Jones told GiveMeSport. Forshaw has been with Leeds since 2018 when he joined from Middlesbrough, racking up 71 league appearances since.