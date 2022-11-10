Leeds United crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with defeat to Wolves. Jesse Marsch’s men have picked up form recently, defeating Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

49ers plan accelerated

Leeds could be set for a takeover earlier than expected. The San Francisco 49ers group already have a significant share in the Whites, and it has been known for some time that they are considering purchasing a majority from Andrea Radrizzani.

According to The Times, the 49ers’ plans may have been brought forward, with the NFL franchise looking to complete a takeover of Leeds as soon as the end of the season. It’s claimed the 49ers have been trying to secure the necessary funding over recent weeks ahead of purchasing a significant stake from Radrizzani. They already own 44% of the club, needing just 7% more for a majority, but it seems they will purchase a significant chunk of shares.

Forshaw exit links

Leeds are said to be willing to lose Adam Forshaw in the upcoming transfer window. Forshaw has struggled with injury of late, and transfer insider Dean Jones believes the Whites will welcome offers for him in January.