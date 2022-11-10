BITTER BLOW - Leeds United's on-loan Tyler Roberts has opened up on his omission from the Wales World Cup squad. Pic: Getty

On loan this season at Queens Park Rangers, Roberts has once again been hampered by niggles including a thigh problem and, most recently, a calf issue. And while QPR boss Michael Beale had insisted that Roberts’ absence for the final four games prior to the World Cup would not impact his availability for Wales, Rob Page has not taken a risk with the 23-year-old.

Page told BBC Wales: “He’s had a little injury. He’s been pushing hard to get back and it was tough having to tell him he hadn’t made the 26-man squad.”

Roberts posted his reaction on social media, maintaining positivity despite the bitter disappointment.

“Being ruled out of the World Cup is one of the hardest things I had to hear but it’s a reality now,” he said.

"Although my childhood dream cannot come true this year I know that it can still be possible in the future so as always the hard work to get there and other places in my career never stops. I wish nothing but the best for the team.”

Roberts went to Euro 2020 with Wales, playing 12 minutes in their round of 16 defeat by Denmark but has been in and out of the national team ever since, making the squad for eight of their last 16 games. Last season’s ruptured hamstring, which required surgery, kept him out of the World Cup play-off semi-final game against Austria and Wales’ six subsequent matches, including the Qatar qualification play-off final. But Page brought him back into his set-up in September, giving him a six-minute cameo off the bench against Belgium in the Nations League. Roberts was then an unused substitute against Poland in the final outing before the World Cup squad was chosen.