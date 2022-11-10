The striker's return to competitive football has not been straightforward this season, as might have been expected due to the length of time he spent on the sidelines in the 2021/22 campaign. A series of injuries, including a complicated foot problem, ravaged last season for Bamford and despite Leeds exercising caution over his comeback during pre-season, he's yet to complete a single 90 minute performance in the 2022/23 Premier League. Picking up a minor calf injury at Southampton in the second game of the season and then sustaining a hip problem while taking a penalty in training last week has hampered Bamford's progress and kept him out of three games.

When he has been available to Jesse Marsch, Bamford has only been able to start four times and only once has he lasted longer than 65 minutes in a top flight game since the season began. Bamford was not involved in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Wolves as he battles to pass fit for the trip to Spurs, which will be Leeds' last competitive action prior to the 46-day break for the World Cup.

Marsch's assistant Rene Maric is hopeful that the number nine, and others who are nursing minor niggles, will be able to participate in London this weekend.

"We're going through the process of seeing how it develops, but for Patrick I think that we have a chance that he might be ready on the weekend," said the Austrian. "We hope that he will be ready and everything else is [minor], day by day, except the guys who are obviously out for the weekend because of their long-term injuries."

Marsch will update on Bamford's fitness and the general health of his squad when he sits down with the press to discuss the Spurs game in Friday afternoon's press conference. Bamford’s fellow forward Joe Gelhardt limped out of the Wolves game in the second half with a knock but Maric expressed hope that it was nothing too worrying. Rodrigo, meanwhile, was rested for the cup tie and is expected to be available to lead the line again.