Leeds United's highest paid players according to popular video game

Leeds United experienced a hectic summer transfer window as Daniel Farke’s promotion winning squad was given something of an overhaul in the aftermath of their Championship title win.

There was always an belief major work would have to take place in the transfer market as the Whites prepared for their return to the Premier League after a two-year absence and the Elland Road hierarchy backed their manager with a £100 million spend being authorised on ten new signings.

A new goalkeeper was secured in the form of Lyon star Lucas Perri and four defensive additions were made as Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, James Justin and Sebastiaan Bornauw were all snapped up. Perhaps the biggest transformation came in the middle of the park as Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach and Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff were landed at a combined price of around £32 million.

Adding to Farke’s options in the final third was also on the agenda and although there was still work to do when the window came to a close, free transfer deals for Dominic Calvert Lewin and Lukas Nmecha were concluded before a big money deal for AC Milan’s Noah Okafor was also finalised.

But what impact have the new additions made on the Whites wage bill? For obvious reasons, no football club will ever publish such detail so we take a look at how the latest version of the popular Football Manager gaming series lists the Whites current wage bill after they released the Beta version of their 2026 edition on Thursday night.

Leeds United weekly wages according to Football Manager 2026

£75,000 - Anton Stach £70,000 - Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert Lewin £65,000 - Noah Okafor, Daniel James, James Justin £60,000 - Lucas Perri, Gabriel Gudmundsson £55,000 - Sean Longstaff, Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani* £50,000 - Wilfried Gnonto, Sebastian Bornauw £45,500 - Ilia Gruev, Jayden Bogle £45,000 - Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka, Brenden Aaronson, Lukas Nmecha, Joel Piroe £40,000 - Illan Meslier, Ethan Ampadu £32,000 - Isaac Schmidt* £30,000 - Karl Darlow, Max Wober* £23,000 - Mateo Joseph* £20,000 - Joe Gelhardt £12,000 - Sam Byram £8,000 - Alex Cairns

*Currently out on loan