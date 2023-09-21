Latest Leeds United news and rumours after the summer window and as the Whites try and push up the Championship table

Leeds United drew 0-0 away at Hull City on Wednesday night. The Whites went down to 10 men on the hour mark when defender Joe Rodon picked up a second yellow card. Daniel Farke’s side then held on for a point at the MKM Stadium. Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Boss on Hull miss

Adama Traore had a golden chance to win the game for Hull after being set up by Aaron Connolly near the end of the game. However, the former AS Monaco man managed to hit the post from point-blank range and Liam Rosenior’s side weren’t able to find a late winner.

Farke and Leeds were fortunate to get away with it and the boss reacted to Traore’s sitter after the match, as per the official club website: “Small situations can change the momentum of the game, conceding the yellow and red card, you obviously can’t press as high any more and you have to sit a bit deeper.

“The opponent can then get a bit more brave and confident with each and every pass. Normally you then concede one chance and it was an unbelievable chance in the 89th minute, which should have been a goal, so thankfully he hit the post and then under the circumstances it is a good point. Although, we should have buried the game by 65 minutes.”

Manager didn’t like loan move

According to Italian news outlet Il Bianconero, Juventus manager Max Allegri wasn’t keen on loaning out Weston McKennie to Leeds back in January. The USA international joined the Whites on a temporary basis but wasn’t able to help them stay in the Premier League.