'Pride ourselves on' - Leeds United star on Whites progress and 'baseline' requirement for side
Leeds were seeking a third consecutive Championship away win from Wednesday night’s clash at Hull City but the contest ended in a goalless draw as United played the final half an hour plus stoppage time with ten men.
Centre-back Joe Rodon was given his marching orders in the 60th minute after receiving a second booking in a contest in which Leeds created a host of chances but without any breakthrough.
Ampadu, though, says his side are definitely making progress as a whole as they work from the “baseline” foundation for success of keeping a clean sheet, something Daniel Farke’s side have now managed for three games in a row.
Speaking post match to LUTV, Ampadu was asked if Leeds were now forming a bit of a unit in defence and reasoned: "I think in general to be honest. Obviously in the last game the goals came. Tonight they didn't.
"But you can't lose a game if you keep a clean sheet so that's the baseline and that's what we pride ourselves on."
Ampadu also said that Leeds are relishing the challenge of the final instalment of this week’s busy schedule via Saturday’s visit of Watford. The contest will mark United’s third game in seven days which began with Sunday’s 3-0 win at Millwall.
Wednesday night’s hosts Hull lined up for the midweek clash against Leeds benefitting from an extra day’s rest but Ampadu declared: "I don't think it showed to be honest. But at the end of the day it's a game of football, XI v XI. This is the game we love to play so whenever we can have a game it's good for us."