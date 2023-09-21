Ethan Ampadu has considered Leeds United’s overall progress and spelt out the “baseline” requirement for his side.

Leeds were seeking a third consecutive Championship away win from Wednesday night’s clash at Hull City but the contest ended in a goalless draw as United played the final half an hour plus stoppage time with ten men.

Centre-back Joe Rodon was given his marching orders in the 60th minute after receiving a second booking in a contest in which Leeds created a host of chances but without any breakthrough.

Ampadu, though, says his side are definitely making progress as a whole as they work from the “baseline” foundation for success of keeping a clean sheet, something Daniel Farke’s side have now managed for three games in a row.

BASELINE: Spelt out by Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Ampadu was asked if Leeds were now forming a bit of a unit in defence and reasoned: "I think in general to be honest. Obviously in the last game the goals came. Tonight they didn't.

"But you can't lose a game if you keep a clean sheet so that's the baseline and that's what we pride ourselves on."

Ampadu also said that Leeds are relishing the challenge of the final instalment of this week’s busy schedule via Saturday’s visit of Watford. The contest will mark United’s third game in seven days which began with Sunday’s 3-0 win at Millwall.

