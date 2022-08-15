Leeds United ‘have not’ approached pair but in transfer ‘talks’

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have picked up a respectable four points from their opening two league games.

The Whites won on the opening day 2-1 at home to Wolves and drew 2-2 away at Southampton over the weekend.

Next up for the Yorkshire club is a clash against Chelsea this Sunday at Elland Road.

Here is a look at some latest news coming out of the club today....

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker on radar

Leeds are reportedly keeping tabs on FC Zurich striker Wilfried Gnonto.

The 18-year-old has scored 11 goals in 61 games for the Swiss Super League side so far in his career.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims Jesse Marsch’s side are monitoring the teenager’s progress.

Sarr and Mata latest

The Whites have been linked with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr over recent times following the Hornets’ relegation from the Championship.

Juan Mata, who is a free agent after parting company with Manchester United at the end of June, has also been mentioned as a potential transfer target in this window.

However, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano, they ‘have not’ made a move for either at this moment in time (see tweet below):

MLS ace targeted

Leeds are said to be in discussions over a move for Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner.

They have a vacancy to fill in his position following Leif Davis’ permanent exit to League One side Ipswich Town.

Wagner, 25, has been with Philadelphia since 2019 and has been a hit with them in the MLS.