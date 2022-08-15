Leeds Under-21s face Norwich’s development squad this afternoon in Premier League 2 Division 2, hoping to record consecutive victories after their opening day win.
A Mateo Joseph-inspired 5-2 scoreline sent Leeds’ youngsters to the summit of the table after just one game last weekend with the Spanish striker scoring four past Derby County Under-21s.
This afternoon’s offering sees Leeds host Norwich in their first home game of the campaign, who themselves recorded a win in their opening fixture – 3-2 versus Sunderland Under-21.
Kick-off at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground is at 1pm.
Build-up, live match updates, team news and more to follow here.
Leeds United U21 2-2 Norwich City U21 highlights: Joseph and Perkins score again
Last updated: Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:53
FT: Leeds United U21s 2-2 Norwich City U21s
Leeds held at home. Goals from Joseph and Perkins for the Whites.
So close
Into stoppage time
90' Summerville does brilliantly on the right to hold off multiple challenges and get into the box. Runs out of steam and his cross is gathered, but top work nonetheless
Three added.
Leeds change
85’
ON: Moore
OFF: Carole
84’ Hjelde booked. Still 2-2.
83’ That would have been some goal. Drameh half volleys it into the box and Mateo Joseph tries a flicked finish which almost catches the goalkeeper off-guard. Saved and gathered.
Norwich sub
82’
ON: Thorn
OFF: Dickson-Peters
79’ Darko Gyabi shoots from outside the box and forces a fingertip save