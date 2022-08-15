Leeds United U21 2-2 Norwich City U21 highlights: Joseph and Perkins score again

Leeds United’s youngsters are looking to make it back-to-back wins to start the new campaign this afternoon

By Joe Donnohue
Monday, 15th August 2022, 2:55 pm

Leeds Under-21s face Norwich’s development squad this afternoon in Premier League 2 Division 2, hoping to record consecutive victories after their opening day win.

A Mateo Joseph-inspired 5-2 scoreline sent Leeds’ youngsters to the summit of the table after just one game last weekend with the Spanish striker scoring four past Derby County Under-21s.

This afternoon’s offering sees Leeds host Norwich in their first home game of the campaign, who themselves recorded a win in their opening fixture – 3-2 versus Sunderland Under-21.

Leeds host Norwich U21s at Thorp Arch this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Kick-off at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground is at 1pm.

Build-up, live match updates, team news and more to follow here.

Last updated: Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:53

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:53

FT: Leeds United U21s 2-2 Norwich City U21s

Leeds held at home. Goals from Joseph and Perkins for the Whites.

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:51

So close

90’ WOODWORK! Summerville leaps highest and heads Drameh’s cross (again) off the post. Great move.

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:50

Into stoppage time

90' Summerville does brilliantly on the right to hold off multiple challenges and get into the box. Runs out of steam and his cross is gathered, but top work nonetheless

Three added.

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:46

Leeds change

85’

ON: Moore

OFF: Carole

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:44

Yellow

84’ Hjelde booked. Still 2-2.

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:43

Cheeky

83’ That would have been some goal. Drameh half volleys it into the box and Mateo Joseph tries a flicked finish which almost catches the goalkeeper off-guard. Saved and gathered.

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:41

Norwich sub

82’

ON: Thorn

OFF: Dickson-Peters

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:38

Corner

79’ Darko Gyabi shoots from outside the box and forces a fingertip save

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:37

Persistence

Monday, 15 August, 2022, 14:35

Leeds sub

