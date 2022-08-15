Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Under-21s face Norwich’s development squad this afternoon in Premier League 2 Division 2, hoping to record consecutive victories after their opening day win.

A Mateo Joseph-inspired 5-2 scoreline sent Leeds’ youngsters to the summit of the table after just one game last weekend with the Spanish striker scoring four past Derby County Under-21s.

This afternoon’s offering sees Leeds host Norwich in their first home game of the campaign, who themselves recorded a win in their opening fixture – 3-2 versus Sunderland Under-21.

Leeds host Norwich U21s at Thorp Arch this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Kick-off at the club’s Thorp Arch training ground is at 1pm.