Managerial face-offs are back in the news this week after a fracas in the latest London derby.
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were involved in a fierce face-off as Tottenham scored a 95th minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge.
The pair tangled after the goal and at full-time, with Tuchel and Conte locking hands, with one of them refusing to let go, though, it’s not particularly clear which of the two instigated it.
The clash has dominated headlines after what was a superbly entertaining game of football between the two heavyweights.
But it might just bring back memories for Leeds United fans.
Of course, there have been plenty of touchline bust-ups at Elland Road and beyond, but one, in particular, springs to mind
Back in 2017, then Leeds boss Garry Monk was involved in a rather fierce bust-up with then Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner after a Yorkshire derby.
On that occasion, the Terriers scored a stoppage time winner through Michael Hefele, and Wagner sprinted down the touchline, via the Leeds technical area, to celebrate with his players.
When Wagner returned to his technical area, he was greeted by a furious Monk, who felt his opposite number had been disrespectful.
A huge melee ensued on the sidelines involving plenty of staff and players.
Monk said after the tangle: “They’re my values; humility, respect and class, and I don’t think he showed that,” Monk told BBC Radio Leeds.
“If someone else goes against those values then it’s wrong.
“I’ve been brought up with the values, and that’s not come back towards us. My technical area is my technical area and you should behave properly in those situations.”
Wagner responded by saying: “This game is very emotional for me and my staff. I am sorry and I apologise for what happened afterwards.
“I celebrated with my players and jogged back to my technical area and Garry tried to nudge me.
“Then I went to speak to him. But this was not possible at this time. I had to go to the stands.”
While Monk defended his actions afterwards, Chelsea boss Tuchel decided to brush off his clash with Conte as a natural incident.
“I just compared it to two players who had a bit of a fight on the field and nothing happens,” he said.
“Nobody gets injured and the players, if you have a hard tackle or fair tackle, if you don’t go and apologise, there’s no need.
“Both of us were fighting for our teams. That was it, nobody got insulted, nobody got hurt, we didn’t have a fist fight or something.”