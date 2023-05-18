Leeds United are back in action this weekend with an away trip to West Ham. Sam Allardyce’s side have two games left of this season to save their Premier League status.

They then play Tottenham Hostpur at home on the final day of the campaign. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Defender to return

Defender Diego Llorente is due to return to Leeds this summer with Roma deciding not to sign him on a permanent basis, as per a report by Corriere Dello Sport. The centre-back, who is 29-years-old, was given the green light to join the Serie A club in January and has since made eight appearances for them in all competitions.

He moved to England in 2020 following the Whites’ promotion from the Championship and has since played 59 games during his time in Yorkshire, scoring four times from the back. The former Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano and Malaga man is facing an uncertain long-term future though and a decision needs to be made.

Midfielder linked

Leeds are being linked with a move for Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen ahead of the next transfer window despite is being unknown what league they will be playing in next term. According to a report by Takvim (via Sport Witness), the player is being ‘followed’ by the Whites but isn’t short of potential suitors with Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Aston Villa, Marseille, Feyenoord, Sevilla and Wolfsburg also mentioned as teams interested.