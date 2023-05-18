Leeds United need to secure their Premier League status before they can really start thinking about summer recruitment but that doesn’t mean the Yorkshire club don’t continue to be linked with players.

Sam Allardyce’s side will be fully focused on this Sunday’s match with West Ham as they look to secure some desperately needed points in their fight against relegation with only two fixtures remaining. Playing in the top flight next season or not will have a big impact on the players they are able to bring in.

According to recent reports, Leeds are said to be battling Newcastle United for the signing of a talented 19-year old starlet who Manchester City are apparently open to selling. In other news, a former United favourite and Leeds native has had his release from Liverpool confirmed. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Thursday, May 18:

Leeds United and Newcastle ‘battling’ to sign Man City starlet

According to a report from Team Talk, Leeds United are ‘battling’ with Newcastle United to try and sign 19-year old midfielder Kian Breckin from Manchester City. The 2023 Champions League finalists are said to be ‘open to selling’ the youth starlet this summer.

Despite Scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 24 Premier League 2 appearances this season, the son of former Nottingham Forest centre-back Ian Breckin has struggled to make an impact in the first team at the Etihad Stadium. The report describes Leeds as a ‘confirmed admirer’ of the player.

Liverpool confirm summer departure for four including Leeds native

Liverpool have officially confirmed that James Milner will be leaving Anfield this summer after eight highly successful years at the Merseyside club. Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also be departing with all of their contracts set to expire.

