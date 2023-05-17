Recruitment is one of the big discussions going on at the club right now. You’d have to think that the uncertainty over their divisional status for next season would be off-putting for some top targets for the role but Leeds can hardly take their time over this. The right person is key, if they are to go for a like-for-like replacement and bring in someone to run the footballing vision at Elland Road as Victor Orta did. That person would want a say in who the manager is, so getting them through the door first would be a priority. Before that, the ownership situation needs to be settled, or at least the boardroom needs to be in agreement on how to move forward in terms of football operations and recruitment. What we don’t yet know is whether or not Leeds might consider a different model to the one that has been running in the past several years. There’s a lot to be decided on the pitch and just as much off it.