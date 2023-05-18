Huge statue of Leeds United legend Billy Bremner sold for second time to help food banks and Andy's Man Club
A seven-foot bronze statue of Leeds United legend Billy Bremner has now raised more than £10,000 for charities – after being sold for the second time.
It was created by Tony Clark, the owner of Clark Sculptures, over a six-week period. The 46-year-old from Colton has created many statues across his career, including bronzed sculptures of Jack Charlton and Kalvin Phillips.
In 2020, Tony raffled a bronzed statue of Marcelo Bielsa and raised £9,734.18 for mental health charity MIND. Continuing in his charity efforts, he decided his new Billy Bremner statue would also be given away in a raffle with funds going to Leeds South and East Foodbank amid the current cost-of-living crisis.
The development officer at Leeds South and East Foodbank, Nathanya Laurent, told the Yorkshire Evening Post Tony had previously gifted a smaller creation – also a Billy Bremner statue – to the food bank. It is taken along to all home games to raise funds and Leeds United supporters generously donate to the food bank in ways they can.
She added: “We have a great relationship with Tony, so we were pleased when he approached us to help with our fundraising endeavours.
“We are always very, very pleased with donations.”
The lucky raffle winner was 58-year-old from Gaz Douglas, from Tingley. As the statue was a little big for his garden, he decided to sell it to raise money for another charity, Andy’s Man Club, a men's suicide prevention charity.
Gaz said: “I know someone who goes to Andy’s Man Club. I’ve lost a few friends the last couple of years – they have taken their own life. The voluntary charity does really good things for mental health and I decided the money could go to them.”
Offers poured in, but Leeds United fan Ben Hunt put forward the highest bid of £2,100. The 46-year-old said: “I’m affectionately known as ‘the museum idiot’. I had to have it.”
Tony currently has another Billy Bremner statue of the same size still available to purchase. Find out more information on the Clark Sculptures website.
Voted Leeds United’s greatest player of all-time, ‘King Billy’ Bremner was a Leeds United legend who racked up 772 appearances, 115 goals and 11 years as captain during the most successful period in the club’s history.