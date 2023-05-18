It was created by Tony Clark, the owner of Clark Sculptures, over a six-week period. The 46-year-old from Colton has created many statues across his career, including bronzed sculptures of Jack Charlton and Kalvin Phillips.

In 2020, Tony raffled a bronzed statue of Marcelo Bielsa and raised £9,734.18 for mental health charity MIND. Continuing in his charity efforts, he decided his new Billy Bremner statue would also be given away in a raffle with funds going to Leeds South and East Foodbank amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

The development officer at Leeds South and East Foodbank, Nathanya Laurent, told the Yorkshire Evening Post Tony had previously gifted a smaller creation – also a Billy Bremner statue – to the food bank. It is taken along to all home games to raise funds and Leeds United supporters generously donate to the food bank in ways they can.

Leeds United fan Tony Clark, who owns Clark Sculptures based in Leeds, with his latest lifesize resin figure of Leeds United hero Billy Bremner celebrating after scoring against Wolves at Maine Road to put Leeds through to their second successive FA Cup Final 7th April 1973. Photo: James Hardisty

She added: “We have a great relationship with Tony, so we were pleased when he approached us to help with our fundraising endeavours.

“We are always very, very pleased with donations.”

The lucky raffle winner was 58-year-old from Gaz Douglas, from Tingley. As the statue was a little big for his garden, he decided to sell it to raise money for another charity, Andy’s Man Club, a men's suicide prevention charity.

Gaz said: “I know someone who goes to Andy’s Man Club. I’ve lost a few friends the last couple of years – they have taken their own life. The voluntary charity does really good things for mental health and I decided the money could go to them.”

Offers poured in, but Leeds United fan Ben Hunt put forward the highest bid of £2,100. The 46-year-old said: “I’m affectionately known as ‘the museum idiot’. I had to have it.”

Tony currently has another Billy Bremner statue of the same size still available to purchase. Find out more information on the Clark Sculptures website.