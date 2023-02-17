'Gutted' - Leeds United fans on Everton predictions, 'irrational behaviour' and board advice

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say about Saturday afternoon’s enormous clash on Merseyside and the club’s continued search for a new permanent head coach with some supporter advice for the board.

NEIL GREWER

This is a massive game . A must-avoid-defeat game at worst. This will not be easy. I was gutted when Everton sacked Lampard and appointed Dyche as he is the man to save them I believe. Leeds are not in the best position to approach the game – if the board were contemplating sacking Marsch then surely a replacement should have been lined up.

SAVIOUR? Sean Dyche for Everton. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

Instead we are dependent upon an inexperienced manager who has done really well in two extremely difficult games but would not have been anybody’s first choice for the role. But credit to Michael Skubala for his achievements to date and I, for one, hope the good performances can continue with a sprinkling of goals added.

I see this game as being tight, with Everton’s strength being their defence. Willy Gnonto and Jack Harrison can be key here along with Weston McKennie.

Prediction: Everton 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

For Michael Skubala and Leeds United, games won’t come much bigger than this in the remainder of the season. A win at Everton would go a long way to steadying the ship but a defeat would pile the pressure on the struggling Whites.

Sean Dyche will be in the same position with his side. Both teams are in trouble and only a win will calm the nerves. Leeds will have to break down a side specifically coached to be hard to beat. As the Toffees showed in their last home game against Arsenal, they have the power to beat anyone.

United will want to see the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Luke Ayling play as well as they did against Manchester United, while we are still waiting for Georginio Rutter to click into life. There’s a long way to go in this season but if ever there were two potentially season-defining fixtures, the next two would be them.

Prediction: Everton 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

In terms of handling things since Jesse Marsch left, Leeds United haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory. It’s more gory than glory and questions need answering on the ‘plan’ after sacking the head coach. Other clubs, like Everton, don’t seem to have had the same trouble as Leeds in attracting a new coach straight away.

Whatever went before, the Under-21s coach Michael Skubala has been given the job of steering us through two of the biggest games this season, starting at Everton and then at home to Southampton. Under Sean Dyche, Everton beat Arsenal 1-0 but were defeated 2-0 by Liverpool on Monday.

They will be looking to put Leeds in the bottom three if they claim victory. I see a close game with not a lot of chances with the odd goal winning the game. Unfortunately I don’t see Leeds getting it and expect to be in the bottom three by tomorrow tea time.

Prediction: Everton 1 Leeds United 0.

DAVID WATKINS

It is hard to underestimate the importance of the upcoming games against Everton and Southampton, two teams locked together with Leeds and others in a relegation battle and they look to be our best bets for a three-point haul. Is Everton a must-win game? Probably not, it’s still too early to label it like that. Is it a must-not-lose game? Absolutely 100 per cent it is.

To lose this game would be to shatter such optimism that still exists that there are at least three teams worse than Leeds, and it would shatter the widely held belief that we have turned a corner recently and we are playing well despite continuing negative results; we believe we are due a victory. Everton is an unpredictable foe now due to the recent appointment of Sean Dyche who appeared to make an instant impact when the Toffees beat Arsenal. However, their showing against Liverpool this week was less impressive and, good as Liverpool perhaps were, the Toffees looked beatable.

Prediction: Everton 2 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

After the frenetic to-ing and fro-ing and indecisiveness of the board, a strange and uneasy silence has descended on LS11. Michael Skubala is the main man, at least for the time being and he has everyone's good wishes.

What the board must learn from this debacle is that they should remain silent until they have something to say. They have achieved this with transfers but the manager search has produced irrational behaviour from our leaders.

The club is in this position because they are not getting satisfactory results and whoever eventually ends up in charge, a change of direction results-wise is essential without any further delay. A trip to Goodison Park is our next opportunity. Everton failed to replicate their Arsenal result or performance against Liverpool and were duly put in their place by their local rivals. Leeds should be in a good frame of mind and their calm coach should help to increase their confidence.