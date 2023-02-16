Signed on January 3, the Austrian was thrust into action five days later at Cardiff City with his new team two goals down. Very little has been plain sailing ever since.

On an individual basis, Wober has caught the eye with his performances, but what has developed around him and at times despite him is a relegation battle that prompted a managerial change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Wober himself puts it, that's part of football and something he's experienced before, but Jesse Marsch was his coach at Red Bull Salzburg too so the reunion lasting just 34 days was not part of the plan.

"I think it has happened in every club I already played, that after one or two months the coach who brought me into the club or really wanted me to join the club was sacked. It's always not an easy situation, especially with Jesse I was always really close [with him] and I loved to play for him in Salzburg. He was also a reason why I did this transfer because I know Jesse, I know how he wants to play and he is a great personality. For sure, it's sad but part of the football business and whatever Victor [Orta] and Andrea [Radrizzani] think is best for the club they have to do."

It takes a certain level of confidence to back yourself to be a top flight player in England, but to come into a side that already boasts leaders and comfortably bark orders is another level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Salzburg captain, on the evidence of his first weeks at Leeds, is on that level, which will help caretaker boss Michael Skubala who is yet to rack up two full weeks of Premier League managerial experience. Wober values that the 40-year-old has leaned on the senior players.

"I think it's really important," said the defender.

NEW LEADER - Leeds United defender Max Wober has quickly established himself among the leaders in a group now managed by caretaker Michael Skubala. Pic: Getty

"I think Skubes did really well that he brought in the leadership group, the experienced players and also asked them about their opinion, what they think we have to improve on, what they think, what we have to work on and then get some opinions of the experienced players and try to combine everything and put a good team on the pitch and I think that's exactly what he did."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the whirlwind Wober has walked into, the managerial upheaval and the significance of the upcoming games against Everton and Southampton, it's little wonder he also places value on the stillness around Skubala.

"I've never seen him stressed," he told the YEP.

"Normally, when like now the second team coach takes over, it's also a big chance for him and it's a big role, he has to step up, but he's always been calm. He was sure how he wants us to play. And I think you could also see that in our performances that we just knew what to do. And then we were confident how we want to play and I think he does a really good job.

"I think he just tried to bring some calmness to the team because of course always when there's a change of coaches the whole team is in a certain point where you don't know what's going to happen, who's going to be the coach? There's a lot of media pressure, a lot of pressure from the fans, and also as a player you know you kind of ****** up because we didn't play good enough so that we can keep the coach, so we are also part of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skubala's approach to the way the side plays in the immediate post-Marsch era appears to have synergy with his general approach to the role. Nothing drastic or dramatic, just a simple plan with subtle changes.

The result was an unlikely point at Old Trafford, that could so easily have been all three, and an 80-minute performance at Elland Road that deserved more than a 2-0 defeat.

"For the two Manchester United games I think we performed well," said Wober.

"For the first game he just had one day to prepare us for this game. So there's not a lot of time. But he did a really good job. He made it easy for us players to understand what he wants. He just tried to bring in some basics, tried to play really compact in defence and then play with more width and get Willy [Gnonto] and Cree [Summerville] more into the game and into one-v-ones and I think it worked out pretty well for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But where the expectation levels were set for the Manchester United game is not where they will be set for Saturday's visit to Goodison and the Elland Road meeting with Southampton, when wins will be required.

Wober is yet to taste victory in the Premier League since his £11m move but knows the time is nigh.

"Of course the results, especially in the Premier League, haven't been there yet," he told the YEP.

"But I think we are on the right path, I think our team performances were strong but we still couldn't get the three points since I'm here. So that's definitely something we have to work on in the next coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad