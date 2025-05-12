Leeds United forward Harry Gray has been named in England's tournament finals squad for this summer's Under-17 European Championships.

The Leeds teenager is selected among Neil Ryan's talented U17 group for the annual tournament which begins in Albania next week.

England are one of eight finalists and will compete in the group stage against Italy, Belgium and the Czech Republic between 20 and 26 May.

The Young Lions were eliminated at the quarter-final stage on penalties last summer and are seeking their first title at this age group since tournament triumphs in 2010 and 2014. Former Leeds player and academy graduate Lewis Cook was a part of the England squad which took home silverware in 2014.

Leeds youngster Gray is one of only a handful of players in the England U17 cohort to have had experience in a senior football setting. The 16-year-old made his Leeds bow off the bench against Stoke City towards the end of United's Championship-winning 2024/25 campaign and was among the unused substitutes for the Whites' final two games of the season.

Gray also scored what proved to be the winner for Leeds' U21s in the inaugural National League Cup win versus Sutton United at the end of April.

He is joined in the current England crop by former Leeds youngster Finlay Gorman, who swapped Thorp Arch for Manchester City's academy in a lucrative transfer back in 2023. Reigan Heskey, son of former England international Emile Heskey, is also named in the squad. The fellow City youngster happens to be a cousin of Leeds striker Mateo Joseph.

Other notable inclusions are Arsenal's Max Dowman, who has featured at Under-21 level for the Gunners this season despite being only 15 years-old, recent Liverpool debutant Rio Ngumoha and Landon Emenalo, son of former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo.

Gray is capped at U17 level already but is a recent addition to the squad and will face competition to start with plenty of attacking talent at the top end of the pitch.

England squad in full

Lanre Awesu, Freddy Bernal, Jack Porter; Kaden Braithwaite, Jun'ai Byfield, Landon Emenalo, Malachi Hardy, Bendito Mantato, Freddie Simmonds; Max Dowman, Finlay Gorman, Louis Page, Seth Ridgeon, Luca Williams-Barnett; Bradley Burrowes, Harry Gray, Reigan Heskey, Ryan McAidoo, Rio Ngumoha, Alejandro Gomes, Harry Howell